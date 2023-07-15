Leslie Farris Cummings Jr., age 65, passed away July 10, 2023.

He was born in Ocala, FL to his parents Margaret and the late Leslie Farris Cummings Sr.

Farris grew up in Summerfield, Fl. He joined the Boy Scouts of America and was a proud member of Troop 113. He graduated from Lake Weir High School in 1976. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a Plumber and worked for Ross Plumbing for many years.

Farris met his true love Donna later in life that he would fondly call his Disney Princess or his butterfly.

He loved traveling thru the Blue Ridge Mountains into Tennessee and especially to Dollywood. He enjoyed cars, music and working in his garden.

Farris was loved by everyone that knew him because of his generosity and kind hearted gentle soul.

He was always willing to help his family and friends with anything they needed. His younger sister called him her Knight in Shining Armor as he was always coming to her rescue.

Farris is survived by his mother Margaret Walker, his wife Donna Cummings, his sister Mary Ganoe and her husband Dwight, his sister Sharon Zurick and her husband Mark, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.