Couple in The Villages has sold longtime home for $300,000 profit

By Staff Report

A couple in The Villages sold their longtime home for a $300,000 profit.

The home in the Village of Hacienda South sold this past week for $639,000. The owners bought the home in 2012 for $337,000. They picked it up at the right time. The previous owner bought the home in 2005 for $429,000. The original owner paid $248,600 in 1997.

This home in the Village of Hacienda South has sold for $337,000.

The home, located at 1515 Lavaca Lane, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

The home boasts a salt water/solar heated pool surrounded by a 36 x 22 foot screened pool enclosure.

It is situated on .57 acres, in a cul-de-sac.

