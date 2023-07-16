Ian Webb of the Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on July 2nd 2023. He was 87 years old.

Ian was born June 26 1936 in Sulhamstead England to the late Earnest (Jim) Webb and Mary (Easter) Webb. He was married to his Susie (Susan) for 36 years. Ian was preceded in death by a son Richard Webb, a brother Barry Webb and a sister Rita Shepherd. He was the dear brother and brother in law of Rose and Doug Perrin and Barbara Marsh. The loving father of Stephen Webb and wife Diane, Hazel and husband Paul Ayers, Jennie and husband Craig Bowden and daughter in-law Bonnie Webb. Ian cherished his 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Ian believed that we make a life by what we give and this he did through out his life as a Boy Scout leader, Church of England Church Warden, UMW lay preacher, UMW Star City Arkansas Men’s Sunday School teacher and President of the Star City Chamber of Commerce. His outstanding volunteer work to the people of Arkansas was recognized when he received the Governor’s Volunteer Excellence award. In his younger years he enjoyed rally driving, cricket, golf, family time and sailing with his sons. Ian was a Chartered Physicist for the British Ministry of Defence before moving to Arkansas where he was a Director for a manufacturing company. He also managed a project for NASA. In retirement he worked part time for United Southern Bank, Umatilla, Florida which he immensely enjoyed.