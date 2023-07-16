Poll shows Trump with commanding lead over DeSantis in Florida

A new poll is showing former President Trump has a commanding lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.

The new Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab poll shows Trump with a 20-point lead over DeSantis among registered GOP voters.

The poll comes as Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake are scheduled to headline a Villages MAGA Club event this week in which the trio will no doubt make a strong case for the former president.

Meanwhile, the Developer of The Villages has signaled strong support for Gov. DeSantis, hosting a recent event aimed at raking in cash for his campaign.

