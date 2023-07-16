82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 16, 2023
type here...

Poll shows Trump with commanding lead over DeSantis in Florida

By Staff Report

A new poll is showing former President Trump has a commanding lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.

The new Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab poll shows Trump with a 20-point lead over DeSantis among registered GOP voters.

The poll comes as Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake are scheduled to headline a Villages MAGA Club event this week in which the trio will no doubt make a strong case for the former president.

Meanwhile, the Developer of The Villages has signaled strong support for Gov. DeSantis, hosting a recent event aimed at raking in cash for his campaign.

Who’s your choice for 2024? Trump or DeSantis? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends that the Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure for residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump most dangerous person to American democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that former President Trump is a great danger to American democracy.

We purchased our homes in good faith and now we are being punished

A resident caught up in the stone vs. sod controversy points out that he and fellow homeowners purchased their homes in good faith and now they are being punished.

Sumter County needs to put the brakes on the growth

A Webster resident contends The Villages has gotten out of hand and Sumter County needs to put the brakes on growth.

Here’s why The Villages built that new high school

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to why The Villages built the big new high school down in the southern end of The Villages.

Photos