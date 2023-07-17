Harry John Young of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the age of 83. After an aggressive, difficult struggle with cancer, Harry died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Frances, and their children by his side.

Harry was born in The Bronx, NY on December 4, 1939, to Harry and Margaret Young. An only child, he was noted to be the light of his parents’ lives. He attended Concordia Preparatory School and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York where he studied mechanical engineering.

Harry began a sales career with General Electric. His career path led him to Pittsburgh, where a blind date set up by best friends introduced him to his future bride. Although initially wary of the boisterous New Yorker, Frances yielded to his charm. They married on October 17, 1964, and began a partnership that spanned almost 60 years.

Harry went on to a successful career in the electrical utility industry, serving as Vice President of Sales for A.B. Chance Company (Hubbell Incorporated). His career led to relocations to NJ, Missouri, and Annapolis, MD where he happily retired in 2001. Retirement was anything but quiet, as Harry and Frances’ love of golf and sun brought them to The Villages where they were actively involved in many groups and activities.

If you asked Harry, his greatest accomplishment and source of pride were being a father and grandfather. He loved golf, traveling, the Yankees, games, dancing with his bride, but he loved his family above all else.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Frances LeDonne Young; his children Donna Taccetta, Christopher Young, and Debra Young Coffey; and grandchildren Samanta Taccetta, Ryan Taccetta, Brianna Young, Justin Young, Matthew Coffey, and Megan Coffey. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly.

A funeral mass at St. Mark’s Catholic Church and celebration of life luncheon were held on June 21, 2023. Anyone wishing to honor Harry is welcome to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.