Monday, July 17, 2023
SUV crashes into tree in median on County Road 466

By Staff Report

A sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree in the median Monday morning on County Road 466.

The black SUV at 9:26 a.m. was westbound on County Road 466, about one mile west of Morse Boulevard, traveling in the left lane when it departed from the roadway and hit a tree in the median, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The airbags deployed upon impact. There were four people traveling in the SUV, but none of them were injured.

There were no citations issued in the crash.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene.

