Villager on motorcycle nabbed on DUI charge at country club

A Villager on a motorcycle was nabbed on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at Palmer Legends Country Club.

Stanton Reich, 72, of the Village of Ashland, was riding a yellow Honda motorcycle at about 10 p.m. Friday when he failed to come to a stop at a stop sign at Old Mill Run and Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He continued westbound on Old Mill Run before entering the roundabout and continuing northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard.

A traffic stop was conducted at the country club.

The Hartford, Conn. native had the “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath as he spoke,” according to an arrest report. He was asked to provide his driver’s license, but appeared to forget the request. When asked to provide a copy of his registration, Reich “appeared disoriented” and eventually showed the deputy a picture of his “female friend.”

Reich performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .175 and .158 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was also ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.