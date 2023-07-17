91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 17, 2023
type here...

Villager on motorcycle nabbed on DUI charge at country club

By Staff Report
Stanton Reich
Stanton Reich

A Villager on a motorcycle was nabbed on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at Palmer Legends Country Club.

Stanton Reich, 72, of the Village of Ashland, was riding a yellow Honda motorcycle at about 10 p.m. Friday when he failed to come to a stop at a stop sign at Old Mill Run and Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He continued westbound on Old Mill Run before entering the roundabout and continuing northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard.

A traffic stop was conducted at the country club.

The Hartford, Conn. native had the “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath as he spoke,” according to an arrest report. He was asked to provide his driver’s license, but appeared to forget the request. When asked to provide a copy of his registration, Reich “appeared disoriented” and eventually showed the deputy a picture of his “female friend.”

Reich performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .175 and .158 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was also ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who really benefits every time the flowers are changed?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering who benefits from changing the flowers so frequently in The Villages.

Let’s go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was

A resident of the La Cresenta Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, is hoping we can, “Go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was.”

Cut down on the flowers and reduce our fees

A Village of Santiago resident contends we could cut back on the flowers and stoop the rapid increase of fees on Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends that the Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure for residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump most dangerous person to American democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that former President Trump is a great danger to American democracy.

Photos