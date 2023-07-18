Roberta Kelsey

1944 – 2023

Roberta Kelsey was born in Middletown, Connecticut and was raised on the Connecticut shoreline at Clinton. Roberta graduated from the Morgan High School class of 1962. Following graduation, she attended hairdressing school in Hartford, Ct. and afterwards married Donald Lee Kelsey (who later changed his name to Joseph Johnathen Kelsey III) in 1964. She spent the next 20 years cutting her families hair.

She was blessed with two daughters, Karin Elizabeth, ( bon in 1966) Her second daughter Paula Ann (born in 1968.).

Roberta volunteered with the local Girl Scouts helping her daughters earn badges along with many other children. When her daughters were old enough, Roberta and her husband purchased three businesses: the Texaco. And Arco gas stations. And the AM/PM Mini Market located on Main Street inClinton. For many years, Roberta administered the duties of general manager and bookkeeper.

In 1984, she and her family moved to Clearbrook, Virginia. While Roberta held down a job at JC Penny, she also helped out husband Joe at their 60 acre Angus beef cattle farm.

In 1995 shortly after her husband graduated from Shephard College, they moved to the nearby town of Winchester. Roberta continued at her job at JC Penney until her retirement in 2008. They selected The Villages, a very large and popular retirement community where they joined several other Clintonian friends to live out the golden years.

Roberta could have simply filled her days with gardening and watching the soaps, but chose to play and have fun playing pickle ball and joining some of the Villages many groups such as The Red Sox Nation and The Second Honeymooners club. She also became an avid golfer joining several groups, including “The Golfing Gals” which included several of her best friends from Connecticut.

In 2020, after her husband passed on, Roberta moved to the independent living residence at Steeplechase Gracious Living in Oxford, FL. Roberta was very popular with the residents and enjoyed playing many card games and participated in quilting and other craft groups.

She leaves behind her daughters Karin, Kelsey, Quaresma, Saint, Petersburg, Florida, and Paula Kelsey of Winchester, Virginia and Karin’s two sons Evan Kelsey, Los Angeles, California, and ZacharyQuaresma of Saint Petersburg, Florida. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Barbara Garrison and her husband Chester. And last, she leaves behind her two best friends Bunny York and Bonky Doxsee both of The Villages, Fl.

A celebration of her life will be held at Steeplechase Gracious Living in Oxford, FL on July 29th from 2 to 4 PM in the activities room on the main level. if you wish to send flowers, you can do so c/o Paula Kelsey, 12029 County Road 103, Apt. 303, Oxford, FL 34484.