Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Teen nabbed in attempted theft of $749 worth of merchandise at Walmart

By Staff Report
Shelby Gail Shamblin
A teen was nabbed in the attempted theft of $749 worth of merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Shelby Gail Shamblin, 18, of Oxford, had the items in a shopping cart when she wheeled it out of the store, passing all points of sale, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The items were in shopping bags, which the Ashland, Ky. native brought into the store with her.

A loss prevention agent had watched Shamblin as she selected the items, put them in bags and then left the store.

A criminal history check showed she has no prior theft convictions. She was taken into custody on a charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

