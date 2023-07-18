Trump Jr. finds receptive audience as he mocks DeSantis and special prosecutor

Donald Trump Jr. found a receptive audience Tuesday evening before The Villages MAGA Club as he mocked two men focused on derailing his father’s future – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

While former President Trump revealed he has received a “target letter” from Smith warning of an impending indictment in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, his eldest son riled up an already-feisty crowd which packed the sold-out event at the Wildwood Community Center.

Trump Jr. was joined at the event by gal pal Kimberly Guilfoyle, who drew applause when she blasted Florida’s governor as a “RINO.”

The event also served as an opportunity for former TV news anchor Kari Lake to sell copies of her book, “Unafraid: Just Getting Started.” The Republican who lost last year’s Arizona governor’s race, is often mentioned as a possible Trump 2024 running mate.

The star power of Trump Jr./Guilfoyle/Lake was powerful enough for more many fans to fork over $200 for the photo opportunity with the trio. Among those lining up were newly elected state Rep. Ryan Chamberlain of Belleview. The District 24 representative was accompanied by his wife.

“Kari Lake is an absolute #Patriot,” Chamberlain tweeted from the event.

The president’s eldest son is no stranger to The Villages. He held a book-signing event here in 2019, which Guilfoyle also attended.