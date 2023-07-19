FHP tracks down Maserati driver who fled crash near Lake Deaton

The Florida Highway Patrol has tracked down the driver of a Maserati who fled a three-car crash earlier this year on State Road 44 near Lake Deaton.

Marcus J. Sims, 31, of Leesburg, was arrested Friday on warrants charging him with hit and run, reckless driving and driving while license suspended. He had been identified in a photo lineup in May in connection with the crash which occurred on Jan. 28.

An investigator determined that Sims had been at the wheel of the black Maserati and was racing a white Audi driven by 33-year-old Kenneth Jerome Dale of Eustis, according to an arrest report from FHP. Sims crashed the Maserati and dove “head first” into Dale’s Audi with his feet “still hanging out the window.”

Left behind was a 27-year-old Summerfield woman whose vehicle was caught up in the crash. She suffered a broken nose and sought treatment at a hospital. Witnesses reported that the Maserati and Audi had been racing. The ownership of the Maserati was traced to a woman and it wasn’t clear if Sims, who has had multiple suspension of his driver’s license, had permission to drive it.

Law enforcement tracked down Dale on Jan. 28 and he was charged with possession of a weapon and three counts of drug possession. He also had the key fob for the Maserati.

Sims was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $16,500 bond.