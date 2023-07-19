Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home sells for $1.75 million

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home has sold for $1.75 million.

The home located at 1489 Blease Loop was sold this past week.

The 3,600-square-foot residence has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The home has a water view and a golf view, where you can watch the golf action on Arnold Palmer Championship Riley Grove Course, Hole 1, all the way from tee box to the green.

The home also has a gourmet kitchen with a 48-inch professional sub-zero refrigerator with a window and a European Miele double oven.

The home was sold by Dottie Wise, who also happens to be realtor. She and her husband purchased the home for $775,000. He passed away in 2019. They had been married for 48 years.