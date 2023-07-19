94.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
type here...

Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home sells for $1.75 million

By Staff Report

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home has sold for $1.75 million.

The home located at 1489 Blease Loop was sold this past week.

The 3,600-square-foot residence has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage.

This home in the Village of Bridgeport has sold for $1.75 million
This home in the Village of Bridgeport has sold for $1.75 million.

The home has a water view and a golf view, where you can watch the golf action on Arnold Palmer Championship Riley Grove Course, Hole 1, all the way from tee box to the green.

The home also has a gourmet kitchen with a 48-inch professional sub-zero refrigerator with a window and a European Miele double oven.

The home was sold by Dottie Wise, who also happens to be realtor. She and her husband purchased the home for $775,000. He passed away in 2019. They had been married for 48 years.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Uncovered lawn trailers creating a hazard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that uncovered lawn trailers are creating a hazard on the roadways.

What is the cost of the flowers?

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the exact cost of the flowers in The Villages.

Busy neighborhood streets inviting potential accidents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident warns that some busy neighborhood streets are inviting potential accidents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My maintenance rate keeps going up and now you want to cut back the flowers?

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his maintenance assessment has been going up and now there is talk about cutting back on the flowers.

It’s easy to spend other people’s money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident makes the point that it’s easy to spend other people’s money.

Photos