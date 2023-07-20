92.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 20, 2023
type here...

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in The Villages

By Staff Report

A $1 million Florida Lottery ticket has been sold in The Villages.

The ticket was purchased at the Publix grocery store at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

While the ticket holder may not be the winner of the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, the person that bought that ticket is one of five Florida Lottery ticket purchasers winning second-tier $1 million prizes.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, Power Ball: 24, Power Play: 2 — four of the Florida tickets were Power Ball winners and the fifth was a Power Play winner, according to The Florida Lottery in Tallahassee.

The other $1 million winning tickets sold in Florida were at:

• Publix at 101 N Blair Stone Road in Tallahassee.

• Winn Dixie at 1339 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

• Amoco at 9045 20th St. in Vero Beach.

• Smile Food Mart at 7502 U.S. Hwy. 19 N in Port Richey.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t live in The Villages but I love the flowers

A non-resident of The Villages loves the flowers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown as they brighten an often gloomy world.

Uncovered lawn trailers creating a hazard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that uncovered lawn trailers are creating a hazard on the roadways.

What is the cost of the flowers?

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the exact cost of the flowers in The Villages.

Busy neighborhood streets inviting potential accidents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident warns that some busy neighborhood streets are inviting potential accidents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My maintenance rate keeps going up and now you want to cut back the flowers?

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his maintenance assessment has been going up and now there is talk about cutting back on the flowers.

Photos