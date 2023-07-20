Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in The Villages

A $1 million Florida Lottery ticket has been sold in The Villages.

The ticket was purchased at the Publix grocery store at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

While the ticket holder may not be the winner of the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, the person that bought that ticket is one of five Florida Lottery ticket purchasers winning second-tier $1 million prizes.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, Power Ball: 24, Power Play: 2 — four of the Florida tickets were Power Ball winners and the fifth was a Power Play winner, according to The Florida Lottery in Tallahassee.

The other $1 million winning tickets sold in Florida were at:

• Publix at 101 N Blair Stone Road in Tallahassee.

• Winn Dixie at 1339 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

• Amoco at 9045 20th St. in Vero Beach.

• Smile Food Mart at 7502 U.S. Hwy. 19 N in Port Richey.