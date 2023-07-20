Teen game console thief arrested after turning to Geek Squad for help

A teen who stole a game console at Best Buy was arrested after returning to the store to seek help from the Geek Squad.

The 16-year-old from Summerfield entered the Best Buy in Lady Lake at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and immediately headed for the gaming console and accessory section of the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He selected a PlayStation 4 remote control valued at $64.99. He was seen removing a knife from his pocket and cutting off the PlayStation 4’s packaging. He concealed the controller under his shirt, left the store and headed for the parking lot.

He returned to the store and headed for the Geek Squad customer service counter seeking to have his Apple AirPods repaired.

Officers arrived on the scene and store personnel pointed out the teen. When police tried to handcuff him, the 5-foot 11-inch teen ran through the sliding glass doors, breaking the hinges. An officer deployed his taser and one of the probes struck the teen on his back. The teen kept running and attempted to get into a gray Volkswagen. As he swung open the car’s door, he hit another parked car, damaging it.

The teen began to drive theVolkswagen at a Lady Lake K-9 officer. The officer withdrew his weapon and the teen put the vehicle in park. He got out of the car and was taken to the ground by officers. He was in possession of $300 in cash and a silver razor knife. The PlayStation 4 was in the backseat of the car. The license plate displayed on the Volkswagen had been assigned to a 2006 Nissan passenger car. The license plate that had been assigned to the Volkswagen was found in the trunk.

Damage to the doors at Best Buy was estimated at $1,000. The teen also inflicted $1,000 in damage to the car which had been parked next to his Volkswagen.

The teen was arrested on charges including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, theft and resisting arrest.