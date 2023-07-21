Nancy Doreen Simonelli, 75 of Wildwood, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023. Nancy was born in Trenton, NJ, and moved to this area in 2000 from Lawrenceville, NJ.

Nancy was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Aux. Nancy was a Pharmacy Tech for CVS. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dog Dezi and her grand pups, Jersey, Tucker, and Diesel.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Simonelli Sr. She is survived by her son Robert “Bobby” Simonelli and wife Kimberley of Ocala, FL, a sister Helen Pelletier (Ray), brother James Bole and 6 grandchildren.

The family will gather on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley Buffalo Ridge Chapel, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages. Nancy’s celebration of life will be on Monday, July 24th, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with the burial to be at Florida National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.