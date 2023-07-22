75.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Black-crowned night heron looking for snack in the Village of Collier

By Staff Report

This black-crowned night heron was on the lookout for a snack along a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!

The failed investigation into cocaine at the White House

A Village of Hacienda East resident offers his thoughts on the failed investigation into cocaine at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis hellbent on rolling back freedoms of Floridians

The chair of the Democratic National Committee has some harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We need Florida-Friendly Landscaping

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita couple contends that Florida-Friendly Landscaping could cut down on the expense of flowers in The Villages.

Neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We are not all millionaires

A Village of Hemingway resident says Villagers are getting hit with many price increases and it’s time to look at reducing costs.

