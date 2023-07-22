DAR members from The Villages pay visit to Victorian-era home

Trip coordinator Ellie Decker of the Village of Hadley led 26 members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to the May-Stringer House, also known as the May House, in Brooksville.

The May-Stringer House, is one of the oldest and most significant historical buildings in Hernando County and the Hernando Historical Museum Association now owns it and provides tours.

The four-story Victorian-era house was originally constructed in 1856 by John May, a local physician, and his wife, Marena. The May family resided in the house until 1864 when they sold it to the Stringer family. One of the missions of the John Bartram Chapter of the DAR is to support historic preservation.