Wildwood police to host annual school supply drive in The Villages

The Wildwood Police Department will have their fourth annual “Pack the Cruiser” school supply drive in front of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Other drop off locations include Wildwood PD Headquarters, located at 3939 County Road 462 East in Wildwood, and Insight Credit Union, located at 4675 East State Road 44 Suite 106 in Wildwood. These sites will be open for donations until Friday.

Supplies requested include notebook paper, spiral book paper, folders, pencils, pens, glue sticks, markers, highlighters, tissue boxes, hand soap and hand sanitizer.

These donations go directly to local students in need. The department knows that going back to school can cost parents so much money, especially when multiple children who have school supply needs are involved.

“We work hard to set the students up for success in the new school year,” said a Community Outreach representative.