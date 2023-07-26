Rhode Island teen arrested in brawl over bicycle at hotel in Wildwood

A Rhode Island teen was arrested in a brawl over a bicycle at a hotel in Wildwood.

Charod Willis, 19, of Pawtucket, R.I. was riding the bicycle Tuesday afternoon when another individual driving a pickup stopped and took the bicycle away from Willis at the Red Roof Inn on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After taking the bicycle from Willis, he loaded it into the bed of his truck. Before he could drive away, Willis took the bicycle out of the bed of the truck. This prompted Willis, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, to punch the other individual.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he noted that the other man had suffered “extreme swelling above the right eye.” He noted he was feeling dizzy. He was transported to a local emergency room.

Willis had suffered swollen knuckles and complained that he feared he had broken his hand.

Video surveillance from the Red Roof Inn helped law enforcement determine that Willis was the primary aggressor.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.