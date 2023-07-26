85.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Summerfield man killed in fiery dump truck crash on I-75

By Staff Report

A Summerfield man has been killed in a fiery dump truck crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The 47-year-old man had been driving the dump truck at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday heading north on I-75 near Mile Marker 314 when the vehicle hit the median guardrail and caught on fire, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The dump truck traveled over the guardrail, continued across the roadway and hit a concrete wall at the County Road 48 overpass.

The driver died at the scene of the crash. The investigation into the crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 through 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

