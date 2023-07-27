Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at 7-Eleven near Brownwood

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at the 7-Eleven near Brownwood in The Villages.

Victor Alexis Perez-Hernandez, 20, was driving a white 2004 Toyota SUV at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when he attempted to pull out of the 7-Eleven at Powell Road and County Road 44-A and tried to drive around a Wildwood police officer’s patrol car which was being used to block traffic during an accident investigation.

Perez-Hernandez told the officer he had “no licencia” and had left his Mexican Passport at home. His identification was verified by a Mexican identification card found in the SUV. A computer check revealed that Perez-Hernandez has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. His vehicle was towed from the scene. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.