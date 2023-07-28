Ms. Jane Kirk Driver, 93, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 7, 2023, at the First United Baptist Church of Wildwood with Senior Pastor Craig Attaway officiating the service. The family will receive visitors 1 hour prior to the start of the service at the Church.

Jane was born on July 7, 1930, in Bessemer, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her father, Horace Edwin Kirk Sr.; mother, Eva Jane Ashworth Kirk; husband, John Ernest Driver; and son, Kirk Wesley Driver. Jane is survived by her son Ben Alan Driver and his wife Denise; Kirk’s wife Kathryn; grandchildren Ryan Alan Driver, Matthew Tyler Driver, and Rachel Marie Driver; and a host of extended family whom she loved greatly.

Jane attended Apopka High School and subsequently graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1952, when it was still an all-girls school. She worked as a teacher for 22 years at Meadowlawn Middle School in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ultimately, she ended up in the small town of Wildwood, Florida which would become her home for the remainder of her life. Jane will be remembered for her intense generosity, wicked humor, and tenacious fortitude through everything life brought her way.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Wildwood. Jane was a member for just over 30 years, and she deeply cherished the memories, friendships, and faith that she had there. – https://firstwildwood.churchcenter.com/giving