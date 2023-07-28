Jo Ann Waterfield (“MoJo”), 82, of The Villages, Florida died peacefully on July 19, 2023. She was born in Camden, New Jersey on October 17, 1940 to Jimmy and Josephine Welsh. MoJo is survived by three children: John (Shannon), Edward (Bernadette), and JoAnn (Susan); four grandchildren: Madison (Brooks), Michael (Marycarmen), Berit, and Scott; and one great-grandchild (Senna).

Growing up in Camden, MoJo would cross the river into Philadelphia to dance on American Bandstand. After high school, she became a Navy wife and traveled the United States extensively with her family and a never ending entourage of pets. Eventually, the family settled in New Jersey where she ran the factory of a clothing manufacturing company. MoJo moved to The Villages in 2006 with her favorite dog, Katie, and Miss Bird.

MoJo made friends easily and loved doing things with people. She was the team captain of her bowling team at Fiesta Bowl; she led the semi-occasional “exercise class” after her part-time work; she quietly won quite a few poker pots; she was always interested in attending TED talks or the theater; and she loved her walks and talks with the neighborhood girls. She always made the holidays more magical. For many years, MoJo kept a Christmas tree up year round and never met a stocking she couldn’t fill; she continued giving Easter baskets to her family until the older members were well into their 50s because “some bunny loves you.” MoJo continued to dance, particularly at Rainbow Club events (which she proudly supported). In June, she was named the Bingo Queen at Lady Lake Senior Living.

Most of all, MoJo unconditionally loved her family and her friends. Her family and friends will profoundly miss her loving embrace, insightful advice, and the contagious joy she brought to everyone she encountered. She leaves treasured memories of love, laughter, and abiding friendships.