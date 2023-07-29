77.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Osprey building nest in The Villages

By Staff Report

This beautiful osprey just put the finishing touches on her nest with some fresh green foliage she found in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

