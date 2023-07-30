93.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 30, 2023
type here...

Wanda M. Starr

By Staff Report
Wanda M. Starr
Wanda M. Starr

Wanda M. Starr, 96, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on July 26, 2023.

She was born to Milvern C. and Golda F. (Davis) Peak. Wanda was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She retired from Bromenn Hospital in 1989. Wanda loved dancing, crafts, artwork, music and was an avid collector of angels. She was exceptional when it came to fashion and decorating. Wanda loved her children and grandchildren with a passion, Jesus and reading her Bible.

Surviving are her children: Charles D Speicker (Debra), Vernon L Speicker (Theresa), 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands: William Speicker, Raymond Shoemaker, Richard Gendron and Spencer Starr. Siblings Faun, Richard & Milvern Peak, Ceola (Russel) Firebaugh, Martha (Haskel) Bacon and Deloris (Elmer) Nelson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 10-11AM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida. The Committal Service will be held at 12;30 PM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida following the visitation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our hospitals are seriously lacking and this puts us all in danger

A Village of Glenbrook resident cites the single-star rating at the hospital in The Villages and contends it’s a wakeup call. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Longtime residents aren’t the ‘outsiders’

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the term “outsiders” being used to describe those living outside The Villages.

Renters are not living up to their responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident writes that renters in his neighborhood are not living up to their responsibilities.

The Villages is not a playground for weekend partiers

A Village of Hacienda East resident contends The Villages is not supposed to be a playground for weekend partiers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use our facilities

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends she didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use the facilities.

Photos