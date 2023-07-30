Wanda M. Starr, 96, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on July 26, 2023.

She was born to Milvern C. and Golda F. (Davis) Peak. Wanda was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She retired from Bromenn Hospital in 1989. Wanda loved dancing, crafts, artwork, music and was an avid collector of angels. She was exceptional when it came to fashion and decorating. Wanda loved her children and grandchildren with a passion, Jesus and reading her Bible.

Surviving are her children: Charles D Speicker (Debra), Vernon L Speicker (Theresa), 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands: William Speicker, Raymond Shoemaker, Richard Gendron and Spencer Starr. Siblings Faun, Richard & Milvern Peak, Ceola (Russel) Firebaugh, Martha (Haskel) Bacon and Deloris (Elmer) Nelson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 10-11AM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida. The Committal Service will be held at 12;30 PM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida following the visitation.