Monday, July 31, 2023
Alleged attacker who wanted money jailed after brawl with live-in lady friend

By Meta Minton
Elmon Hampton
An alleged attacker who wanted money has been jailed after a brawl with his live-in lady friend.

Elmon Julian Pierr Hampton, 39, who lists his address as 1220 Zapata Place in the Village of Del Mar, was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of battery.

The woman said Hampton was “extremely intoxicated” and “became angry” when she refused to give him money. He punched her on the left side of her forehead and “forcefully” grabbed her right forearm, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers arrived at the residence, the woman’s forehead was swollen and she had suffered bruising on her arm.

Hampton was found inside the home and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He denied any physical altercation had taken place.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

