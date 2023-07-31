78.7 F
The Villages
Monday, July 31, 2023
Villager to lose driver’s license after golf cart DUI arrest at town square

By Staff Report
A Villager will lose her driver’s license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest at town square.

Carolann Carlson Lineweaver, 66, who lives in the Village of Caroline, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

Lineweaver was walking at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square at about 11:30 p.m. April 20 when she was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Her speech was “slurred” and she was having “trouble maintaining her balance,” according to an arrest report. The deputy advised Lineweaver not to try to drive home. She said she would contact someone to pick her up, along with her golf cart.

A short time later, the deputy saw Lineweaver walking by with a set of keys and an “insulated koozie” in her hands. She got into a red golf cart and placed the key in the ignition. She put the golf cart in reverse, but was immediately stopped by the deputy.

Lineweaver struggled through field sobriety exercises and was clearly exasperated after attempting the one-legged stand.

“You’d have to be a freaking gymnast to do this,” she told the deputy.

She provided breath samples that registered .201 and .214 blood alcohol content.

