Monday, July 31, 2023
Woman arrested in attack on boyfriend who spent night elsewhere

By Staff Report
Gabrielle Mary Corcillo
A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on her boyfriend who didn’t come home and said he spent the night with a friend.

A witness contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at about noon Saturday after seeing 28-year-old Gabrielle Mary Corcillo attacking her boyfriend on the road outside their home at 9390 SE 163rd Lane in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They were walking in the direction of SE Hwy. 42 with Corcillo “striking and spitting on” her boyfriend.

A deputy arrived on the scene and separated the couple. Corcillo denied anything physical had happened, however her boyfriend had “multiple fresh scratches on his neck,” the report said. He told the deputy that Corcillo was “mad because he did not come home last night and stayed a friend’s house.”

Corcillo was arrested on a charge of battery. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Corcillo was arrested this past March on a charge of battery, but the case was not prosecuted She was arrested in 2022 on a charge of battery and that case was not prosecuted either.

