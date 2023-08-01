Intoxicated man from Guatemala arrested after domestic disturbance

An intoxicated man from Guatemala was arrested after a domestic disturbance.

A homeowner said that 32-year-old Sebastian Ramirez Morales has a history of drinking and causing conflict, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When officers were called to the home late Friday night, Morales appeared to be intoxicated. He also had a mark on his back.

The homeowner told police that Morales “is always drinking” and becomes “belligerent.” He said that Morales had broken a door, broken a window and put a knife through a wall. He said that Morales punched him several times and pushed him, causing a glass table to break. The man said he grabbed an extension cord and hit Morales in self defense.

When officers took Morales into custody, he was found to be in possession of about 1 gram of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.