Richard Lee Jennings, 73, of Fruitland Park, was born in Harvey, Illinois, died Saturday, January 3, 2015. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and was an enthusiastic race car fan.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, Fruitland Park; children, Sheryl D. (Tom) Root, Leesburg;

Bobby (Annie) Jennings, Lady Lake; Beth (Tom) Dixon, Leesburg; stepchildren, Kelly, Jeff, Brian, Kristen, Dennis; sisters, Cheryl (Mike) Cochran,Tavares; Sandra Jennings, Eustis; Patricia Knight, Charleston, SC; brothers, Charles Jennings, Reno, NV, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Elizabeth and brother, Raymond.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Beyers Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, January 7, 2015 @ 6:00pm, with Reverend Lawrence Reeves officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.