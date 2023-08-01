84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
type here...

Richard Lee Jennings

By Staff Report
Richard Lee Jennings
Richard Lee Jennings

Richard Lee Jennings, 73, of Fruitland Park, was born in Harvey, Illinois, died Saturday, January 3, 2015. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and was an enthusiastic race car fan.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, Fruitland Park; children, Sheryl D. (Tom) Root, Leesburg;

Bobby (Annie) Jennings, Lady Lake; Beth (Tom) Dixon, Leesburg; stepchildren, Kelly, Jeff, Brian, Kristen, Dennis; sisters, Cheryl (Mike) Cochran,Tavares; Sandra Jennings, Eustis; Patricia Knight, Charleston, SC; brothers, Charles Jennings, Reno, NV, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Elizabeth and brother, Raymond.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Beyers Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, January 7, 2015 @ 6:00pm, with Reverend Lawrence Reeves officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

People move to The Villages and want to change things

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident bemoans the fact that people move to The Villages and want to change things.

Ohioan weighs in on short-term rentals in The Villages

A resident of Ohio weighs in on short-term rentals in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Good riddance to tacky billboards

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is happy to see the billboards are being replaced with monument signs at Spanish Springs.

The ponds in The Villages are causing concern

A Village of Sanibel resident says he is concerned about the condition of the ponds in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Homeowners insurance is a mess in Florida

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that homeowners insurance is a mess in Florida, but will it be enough to make people change their voting habits?

Photos