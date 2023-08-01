Vernon Webster Phillips, 89, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2023, in The Villages, Fl.

Vernon, Vern, V to some, was born in Cambridge, MD, on July 16, 1934. He was the son of Cecil Webster Phillips and Meta Dorothy (Scharpp) Phillips. He graduated from Cambridge High School, class of 1952, enlisted in the Army on Dec. 2, 1952, and was assigned to the 187 Airborne Regiment. His fondest memory from the service was his year in Japan. He served in USAR until 1959. Using his Army training, Vern served in the M.D. State Police from 1962 – 1980. In 1981 he moved to Englewood, FL, where he worked in security at Englewood Hospital. He returned to MD in 1985, working for the state in several capacities, finally retiring in 2005.

Vern was predeceased by his parents, siblings Bonnie Marie Phillips, Ruth Ann (Phillips) Meckins, Leroy Phillips, and Marvin Lee Phillips. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Foard Phillips; sister Nancy Phillips Corkran (Tom); stepdaughters Crystal Regels (Bob), Gretchen Shea (Chip), and Kimberly Adair (Chris); grandchildren Jordan, Ben (Amy), and Matthew Shea, and Lily Adair, four great-granddaughters and many loving nieces and nephews.

Vern was well-known as a soft-spoken, caring, and loving man. His friends considered themselves fortunate to work with him and have his friendship. He and Pat moved to The Villages, FL, in 2010 with great expectations of no more cold weather or snow. They enjoyed golfing, beautiful shows, and the entertainment on the squares. Vern enjoyed membership in the M.D. club, Airborne Club, and Police & Fireman Club until his kidney disease and dialysis consumed most of his time. Vern fought a good fight to continue his life as much as possible. Rarely did he complain, but God took him into his arms to relieve his discomfort. His wife Pat would like to thank Wildwood and Laurel Manor Dialysis Centers, Compassionate Care/Hospice, and the many neighbors and friends for their loving concern.

A celebration of life will be held at New Covenant U.M. Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162, Aug. 5, 2023, at 1:00 P.M., and in Salisbury, MD, at a later date.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to Villagers for Veterans, The Villages, FL 32163, or www.VillagersForVeterans.org.