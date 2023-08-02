Dancing suspect with drugs arrested after gas station clerk calls 911

A dancing suspect with drugs was arrested after a gas station clerk called 911 to report the man’s suspicious behavior.

Gary Alan Billings, 56, of Lady Lake was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers were summoned to the Exxon station at 841 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Billings was found under a shade tree “jerking back and forth and bending over backwards trying to keep his balance,” the report said. He claimed he “was dancing to his music.”

He was asked to empty his pockets and pulled out a knife, cigarettes and cash. An officer saw there was still a “bulge” in his pants. It turned out to be four grams of methamphetamine and one gram of fentanyl.

The Virginia native was arrested on third degree felony charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.