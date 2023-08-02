Judith Faye Crider

November 20, 1938 – July 28, 2023

Judith Crider 84, of the Villages FL, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 28, 2023.

Judy was born In Granite City IL, on November 20th 1938, daughter of the late Durrell and Louise Justice. She was the eldest of 15 children. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bob Crider of 58 years and 7 siblings Marilyn, Kevin, Joyce, David, Anita, Alfred and Mary and her beloved dogs Eddie and Guniness.

Judy is survived by her daughters Susan Wiget (Paul), Robbie Hartselle (George, dec) and Linda Wren (Billy). Five grandchildren Eric Wahala, Kristi Dowell, Amanda Dillon, Trip Hartselle and Parker Hartselle. Great grandchildren, Drew Dowell, Brendan Dowell, Lane Wahala, Paige Wahala and Thomas Hart Wright. Seven siblings Joan Jarman, Richard Justice, Margie Margrabe, Gary Justice, Jackie Shofield, Duane Justice and Von Durrell Justice, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob and Judy started C.S.D. Chemical Company in Houston, TX in the early 1970’s which expanded, and later moved to Cut and Shoot, TX. After selling and retiring from the business they bought a ranch in Paradise, Tx raising and racing quarter horses before moving to The Villages, FL.

Judy enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her extended family. She also enjoyed bowling, golf and pickle ball. Judy loved her morning walks at Paradise Dog Park visiting with everyone and their dogs, and lunches with her dear friend Elaine Bari. She was the most kind, caring, and loving person you could meet. She was truly loved and will be missed by many.

Judy’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, 134 N. Hwy 27/441 in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Melanoma Research Foundation or your local Humane Society in Judy’s honor.