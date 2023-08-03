85.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Trump demands loyalty like a mob boss

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Kudos to Special Prosecutor Jack Smith for bringing the well deserved, yet devastating, charges against Donald J. Trump. January 6 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. It was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant, targeted at obstructing a function of the U.S. government.
It’s not hard to believe that even after Trump’s officials told him he lost the election, he continued his delusional rhetoric. This is who Trump is, and always has been. An arrogant ego-maniac who demands loyalty like a mob boss.
Jack Smith, a pleasure to listen to, unless he is after you…

Linda Hallinan
Village of Lynnhaven

 

