Daniel Wagner, 70, of The Villages, Florida, died on August 2, 2023. He died at home, surrounded in his final days by his loving wife, Eva, children, and beloved family and friends after a valiant and brave battle with cancer.

Danny was born on September 11, 1952 in Allentown, PA, to Al and Ruth Wagner. He graduated from William Allen High School in 1970, where he played football for the Canaries.

A talented and highly skilled master electrician, he spent 38 years at Albarell Electric, where he was also part-owner before retiring to Florida in 2015.

Danny married his childhood sweetheart Nancy Holzman in 1974, and together, they welcomed two sons, Chris and Matthew.

During the boys’ childhoods, Danny spent his free time coaching their Union Terrace Little League baseball teams. For his many dedicated years of service, he was inducted into the Union Terrace Athletic Hall of Fame.

He also traveled yearly with his brother, Mike, and friends to Canada for fishing and camping, and for decades, he was part of a weekly Wednesday night golf game with his close friends. In his 20s, he was active in an ice hockey league, even losing two teeth to the sport.

A passionate music lover, Danny taught himself to play guitar and spent his high school “plus” years playing in the band, The Hostile Feelings. The band played school dances and parties. In later years, Danny was in a bluegrass band and spent countless hours jamming with friends at parties. One of his proudest moments was saving up enough money to purchase a Martin D-16 guitar.

Danny married Eva in 2012 at Blair Winery in Kutztown. Throughout their relationship, they loved listening to music, sitting outside in the evenings with their dogs, Bogey and Genny, riding their motorcycles, making their annual Christmas trips to Florida to visit their granddaughter (and extending the trip over and over), attending Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty and Steve Miller Band concerts and one of their favorite annual events, Musikfest, exploring their new home state of Florida and a trip to Paris. Danny never missed watching an Eagles game (even when it hurt) and his family will deeply miss their game-day text chains.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Eva, sons Chris (Mia), Matthew (Jennifer), stepchildren Jackie (Jim) and Adam, grandchildren Ava, Elizabeth and Layla, brother Michael (Donna), nephew Michael (Madyson) and niece Audrey (Dan) and two great-nieces Ella and Lanie and great-nephew Luke.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Until then, we invite you to put on some good music and do what Danny would do – love the ones you’re with.