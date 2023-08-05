Leon Frank Pickens, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after an extended battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Lee was born on May 5, 1939, to Ethel (Guerin) and Frank Pickens of Rochester, New York. After graduating from Charlotte High School in Rochester, Lee attended Indiana University where he played football, was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha social fraternity and graduated with both a Bachelor and Master of Science degree in Physical Education. Following graduation he married Emily Werneke in Evanston, Illinois and went on to have three daughters.

Lee had a diverse professional career, teaching fencing at the University of Illinois, Chicago and later relocated with his family to Sonoma County California where he sold medical imaging equipment to hospitals in the Bay area. A longtime resident of Glen Ellen, CA, Lee enjoyed sailing and supported his daughter’s competitive horseback riding and high school athletics.

Lee retired in 2002. He and Emily moved to Thompson Station, TN and then The Villages, FL. They enjoyed traveling together and while at home, Lee had passion for woodworking, home improvement, spy novels, pickle ball and golf.

Lee is survived by his wife Emily Pickens, three daughters Stephanie Biery (Dan), Beth Huth (L. Michael), Claire Pickens (Jamie Slobodnick) and six grandchildren Ryan Biery, D. Nathan Biery, Hannah Huth, Winslow Huth, Jason Garcia, Adam Garcia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Parkinson’s Foundation. Emily will announce a celebration of life event in the future.