Mary Eustace Leonard

April 4, 1928 – June 26, 2023

Mary Leonard passed peacefully at the age of 95 on June 26, 2023.

She was born on April 4, 1928 to Patrick and Mary (Clerkin) Eustace. Mary grew up in New York City surrounded by extended family. She spent summers in Milford, CT, and sought out a club where she could learn to play golf. After completing secretarial school, she worked as an executive assistant at the headquarters for Caltex, a joint venture of Texaco and Chevron, in NYC. She led the computerization for the administrative assistants in the company. While working full time, Mary completed her college education in business at night. Towards the end of her career, she relocated with Chevron to Dallas, TX, which was her first time living outside of NYC and owning a car.

Mary and George ‘Bud’ Leonard married in 1994 and settled at the Villages in 1999 where they developed many dear friends and led an active social life. Mary was an avid golfer, world traveler, and enjoyed the fine arts. She laughed easily and lived life fully.

Mary is predeceased by her brothers, Edward P. Eustace and Robert J. Eustace and her nephew, John Eustace. Mary is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Bud Leonard, and seven nieces and nephews: Edward Eustace, Stephen Eustace, James Eustace, Mary Johnson, Kathleen Dickman, Robert Eustace, and Maureen Doull.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church on August 18, 2023 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (https://www.stjude.org).