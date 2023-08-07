88.2 F
The Villages
Monday, August 7, 2023
Trump is the best president in my lifetime

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

These hateful people have attacked Trump from day one before he was inaugurated.
They are phony liberals that hate decent people. Anyone who disagrees with their views becomes the enemy.
To the fool that compares The Villages to a high-end trailer camp: Why are you living here?
These people think of themselves as elites and much smarter than the waiter, waitress and blue collar worker that is trying to survive. By the way, they are the ones who fight the wars the Democrats create.
Vote for Trump, the best president in my lifetime.

Joseph Pancila
Village of Hemingway

 

