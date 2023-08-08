Arlene Rita Veilleux, 84, passed peacefully after a brief illness on June 24, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Arlene lived her life alongside her adoring husband, Ronald as they travelled the world serving their country and raising their three children. Arlene and Ron met when they were seven years old and found their way together after she graduated St. Anne’s High School in Lawrence Ma. After their wedding Arlene travelled to France to be with Ron at his first overseas assignment. She travelled to and lived in the Philippines, South Carolina, Virginia, and Hawaii. After twenty-three years they settled in Portsmouth, New Hampshire where Arlene began her own career at Timerland Corporation. She managed an accounting function and retired with distinction after twenty years. After these distinguished careers they retired and devoted themselves to each other and their grandchildren.

Arlene had a very special way with people, she made them feel important, cared for and respected. She always had a kind word and a gentle smile, putting everyone at ease.

She and Ron spent their last 20 years in the Villages in Florida, where they enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors; ultimately recruiting their siblings to join them. Nothing gave Arlene more pleasure than cribbage matches with her siblings. Well, maybe pasta gave her more pleasure. She was easy to please.

There was magic was when she was with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They adored her for her kindness and always letting them be just who they are. Arlene had compassion and never had a cruel thing to say. She loved to read, go to the movies and play games with family.

Arlene was predeceased by her mother, Irene (Therrien) Watkins; father, Leo Watkins; sister, Joanne Scuito and brother-in-law, Alfred Scuito; brother, Richard Watkins, and her beloved son, David Veilleux.

She is survived by her most beloved husband, Ronald Veilleux; son, Daniel Veilleux (his wife Jayne); daughter, Dianne Mercier (her husband John); sister, Jacqueline Herzog (her husband William); brother, Donald Watkins (his wife Margaret). She also leaves behind much loved nieces and nephews.

She lives on through her grandchildren: Caitlin, Ashley, Robert, Brittany, and Sarah, and her great grandchildren: Ayla, Paxtyn, Parker, Amelia, Hudson, Asher, JD Carter and Charles.

She lived a blessed life, and in doing so blessed us all.