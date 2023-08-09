97.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
type here...

Sumter County residents urged to take part in Community Health Assessment survey

By Staff Report

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County has taken the lead to produce a new Community Health Assessment for Sumter County. One of the most important parts of this assessment is getting community feedback in the form of a survey

regarding our community health status. DOH-Sumter is asking Sumter County residents to let their voices be heard by completing the survey available at this link: https://tinyurl.com/SumterSurvey or by scanning the QR code on this press release. To take the survey, you must be a Sumter County resident that is at least 18 years of age or older. All survey responses are anonymous and no identifying information is collected. The survey takes approximately 5 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until Oct. 2.

Results of this survey allow DOH-Sumter and other organizations to better address the health issues facing our community. The Sumter County Community Health Assessment results will be shared with the community on the DOH-Sumter website. The most recent Sumter County Community Health Assessment was performed in 2018 and can be accessed at this link: https://tinyurl.com/SumterCHA2018.

If you have any questions about the Sumter County Community Health Assessment, contact Megan McCarthy via phone at 352-569-3115 or via email at Megan.McCarthy@FLHealth.gov.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Short term rentals support cancerous growth of The Villages

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that short term rentals are supporting the cancerous growth of The Villages.

Trump is the worst president of my lifetime

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident, argues that President Trump is the “worst president” of his lifetime.

Something has to be down about quickie renters using pools

A Village of Duval resident says something needs to be done about quickie renters using the pools and other amenities in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We were a lot better off with Trump in the White House

A Village of Piedmont resident credits former President Trump with creating a booming economy and strength abroad while President Biden has trashed all that progress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points out that all vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed.

Photos