Sumter County residents urged to take part in Community Health Assessment survey

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County has taken the lead to produce a new Community Health Assessment for Sumter County. One of the most important parts of this assessment is getting community feedback in the form of a survey

regarding our community health status. DOH-Sumter is asking Sumter County residents to let their voices be heard by completing the survey available at this link: https://tinyurl.com/SumterSurvey or by scanning the QR code on this press release. To take the survey, you must be a Sumter County resident that is at least 18 years of age or older. All survey responses are anonymous and no identifying information is collected. The survey takes approximately 5 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until Oct. 2.

Results of this survey allow DOH-Sumter and other organizations to better address the health issues facing our community. The Sumter County Community Health Assessment results will be shared with the community on the DOH-Sumter website. The most recent Sumter County Community Health Assessment was performed in 2018 and can be accessed at this link: https://tinyurl.com/SumterCHA2018.

If you have any questions about the Sumter County Community Health Assessment, contact Megan McCarthy via phone at 352-569-3115 or via email at Megan.McCarthy@FLHealth.gov.