Alzheimer’s patients need special attention during record-breaking temperatures

By Villages-News Editorial

As the days get hotter and more humid, record-breaking temperatures are driving Florida heat indexes up to the triple-digits this summer and even causing excessive heat warnings. These temperatures can be deadly for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. 

Among other things, heat increases the risk for wandering while any enclosed space not properly ventilated can become a death trap. Medications can often increase the risk for overheating and dehydration however signs can be difficult to detect in a loved one with dementia. This is why the Alzheimer’s Association is sharing tips for caregivers and those living with the disease.

Those tips include: 

  • Make plans to check-in regularly on a person living with dementia during extreme heat. Arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces, if air conditioning is unavailable, and make sure they dress in loose, light clothing.
  • Monitor the person regularly and seek medical attention if symptoms of dehydration or heat exhaustion last for more than one hour. High temperatures are not the only cause for concern. Humidity and air pollution indices can cause breathing difficulties.
  • Pay attention at night. Keep people living with dementia cool by using fans and keeping the air conditioning on. At night, low temperatures can still exceed 75 degrees with little fluctuation in humidity levels, making for difficult and exacerbating sleeping conditions, heightened anxiety and increased agitation.

