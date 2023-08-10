Alzheimer’s patients need special attention during record-breaking temperatures

As the days get hotter and more humid, record-breaking temperatures are driving Florida heat indexes up to the triple-digits this summer and even causing excessive heat warnings. These temperatures can be deadly for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Among other things, heat increases the risk for wandering while any enclosed space not properly ventilated can become a death trap. Medications can often increase the risk for overheating and dehydration however signs can be difficult to detect in a loved one with dementia. This is why the Alzheimer’s Association is sharing tips for caregivers and those living with the disease.

Those tips include: