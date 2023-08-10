88.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 10, 2023
White-tailed fawns at Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area

By Staff Report

This pair of white-tailed fawns was spotted at the Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area just outside of The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Photos