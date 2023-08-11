Donald Charles Junak

Donald “Don” Charles Junak died peacefully at home on August 3rd in The Villages, Florida at the age of 84. Don is survived by his wife, Irene; children Laurie (Neil) Winkler, Jeff (Anne Rosen) Junak, David Junak, Matthew (Kate) Junak, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by all of his siblings, George Jr “Junior”, Robert “Topsy”, Agnes “Sis”, and Roger; and parents Margaret (Morin) and George Junak, of Ishpeming, MI.

Don was born on February 13, 1939, in Ishpeming, MI to Margaret and George. He graduated from Ishpeming High School in 1957 and went on to earn a degree in Teaching and a Masters in Mathematics from Northern Michigan University and the University of Michigan. He married Irene on August 19, 1961. After moving to Mt Clemens, Don began his teaching career, working as a math teacher for 30 years. Don received the sacrament of holy orders, becoming ordained as a Permanent Deacon in 1980 after graduating in the inaugural class of Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit, MI. Don had the privilege of witnessing many marriages and baptisms of his immediate family. His children remember him as a kind, compassionate, and supportive father who led by example.

Don was passionate about gardening and liked to travel. He was a generous and dedicated individual who loved his faith and family. He was an active and devout member of the Catholic Church and often volunteered at soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and to help the less fortunate.

A funeral for the immediate family was held on August 8th at St Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, FL. A Celebration of Life and mass is scheduled for September 9th in Ishpeming, MI at St John the Evangelist. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Theresa’s Soup Kitchen at 11528 US-301, Belleview, FL 34420 (Phone 352-245-1359).