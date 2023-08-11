James August Rocci, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, with his loving family at his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

For sixty years, he was the beloved husband of Mary Rita (Farwick) Rocci. He was the proud father of Robert, James, Christina, and Tiffani. The cherished son of Betty (Kuhn) Rocci and the late August Rocci, Jim was born on October 3, 1945, in Canton, Ohio. He graduated from Timken High School, where he met the love of his life. He was a successful business owner of the Rocci Insurance Agency in Louisville, Ohio for over 40 years where his son, Robert, continues his insurance business legacy.

Jim was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church, a proud member of the Louisville Leopards Booster Club, Louisville Fraternal Order of Eagles, Louisville Kiwanis Club, Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Ex-Newsies.

After years of continuous commitment to family and work, Jim and Mary retired to The Villages, FL, where he enjoyed 16 years of endless golf and activities. Although he moved to the Sunshine State, his passion never wavered for the Ohio State Buckeyes!

During his well-deserved retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending St. Timothy Catholic Church, volunteering at The Villages Hospital, poker night with friends, The Villages E-Flyers, the Ohio State Club, golf cart rides with Mary and of course, more golf.

James is preceded in death by his father, August Rocci and sister, Deanna Rocci both of Canton. He is survived by his wife: Mary (Farwick) Rocci of The Villages, FL, his mother, Betty (Kuhn) Rocci of Hampstead, NC, his sister, Judy (Rocci) Frase of Hampstead, NC, his son, Robert (Marty) Rocci of Canton, OH, his son, James A. Rocci II (Leah) of Dublin, OH, his daughter Christina Rocci (Cliff Parson) of Trent Woods, NC, his daughter, Tiffani (Josh) Easton of Morehead City, NC, seven grandchildren: Ashley (Matt) Blakney, Alaina Rocci, Nick Rocci, Seth Schneider, Luke Schneider, Evan Easton, and Abigail Easton, one great-granddaughter: Sophia Blakney, and several nieces and nephews.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 300 N Chapel St, Louisville, OH. Jim will be escorted to his final resting place, Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH. Family and friends are invited to join the family to help celebrate Jim at Bravo Italian Kitchen, 4224 Everhard Rd, Canton at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.

Our family extends a heartfelt THANK YOU to the compassionate healthcare staff at SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center, the Home Place of New Bern, the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, 3HC Hospice Services, and the professional staff at Munden Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC as well as Rossi Family Funeral Home of Canton, OH.

Psalm 73:26 – My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

Jim, Rocky, Dad, Pop, Papa – We love you more!

Go easy and we’ll be seeing you. Salute!