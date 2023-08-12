95.4 F
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Joanne Nitsch decided to take flight on August 7th, 2023.

Born to Adrienne and Robert Philip (deceased), she graduated from the Springfield Hospital of Nursing in Springfield, MA. where she worked as an IV nurse for over ten years. She ended her nursing career working as a charge nurse at Somers Correctional Institution in Somers, CT.

She married Thomas Nitsch in July of 1962 (deceased). She leaves behind her children Thomas Nitsch, Sheryl Calabrese and Mark Nitsch (Lisa); her sisters Marilyn Demattilia (Tony) and Cheryl Beault (Paul); three grandchildren, Timothy Calabrese, Adam Calabrese and Cayley Nitsch. She is predeceased by her brother Robert.

Joanne was a daughter, wife, mother and loyal friend and will be forever missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida. Inurnment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Shriners Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

