PWAC to consider $1.052 million repair to address problem with sports courts

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will consider a $1.052 million repair to address a problem with some sports courts.

In 2022, it was discovered that excessive high ground water under the Burnsed Recreation Center tennis courts and the Rohan Recreation Center tennis, platform tennis and pickleball courts was causing erosion and cracking of the asphalt courts. A geotechnical investigation was completed to confirm the issue and engineering construction plans were developed and provided by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. for the installation of underdrain systems at both locations followed by rehabilitation of the asphalt court. The engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Burnsed Tennis Courts is $241,200 and the engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Rohan Sports Courts is $504,300. The installation of the new underdrain systems will be connected to the existing drainage system with a purpose of improving the overall drainage conditions.

In July 2023, a subsequent issue was discovered at the Eisenhower Recreation Center platform tennis courts where there was significant cracking of the asphalt court surfaces. A geotechnical investigation concluded that the installation of an underdrain system was not required. However, it was determined that rehabilitation of the asphalt courts is required, which includes the installation of a new 6-inch limerock base course and the installation of a new asphalt court surface. The engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Eisenhower platform tennis courts rehabilitation is $307,223.

The Burnsed, Rohan and Eisenhower projects would total $1.052 million.

PWAC members will consider the costs when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.