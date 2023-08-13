97.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 13, 2023
type here...

Enthusiastic Republicans welcome Congressman Matt Gaetz in The Villages

By Staff Report

Congressman Matt Gaetz received an enthusiastic welcome this past week when he was the keynote speaker before The Villages Republican Club at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

Gaetz, who has represented District 1 in the Florida Panhandle since 2017, took on a wide range of issues, including the border and immigration, energy policy and a return to policies to protect and educate children.

Gaetz emphasized the importance of standing up for America First priorities and values in order to renew the spirit of winning here at home and around the world.

Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke Aug. 10 to The Villages Repubican Club.
Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke Aug. 10 to The Villages Republican Club.

Gaetz, who attracted an enormous crowd in 2021 at an appearance with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa, took many questions from the audience.

The Villages Republican Club’s next meeting will be Sept. 14 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The main speaker will be

Michael Sabga. More details at https://www.facebook.com/TheVillagesRepublicanClub.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to tighten up the process at the pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident suggests tightening up the ID checking process at the pools.

Who is Special Prosecutor Robert Hur, Esq.?

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what the special prosecutor assigned to the Biden classified documents case has been doing.

We trusted the real estate agents who sold us our homes

A resident of the embattled La Cresenta Villas contends the worst mistake residents made was trusting their real estates agents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family.

Reply to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor about Trump presidency

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor declaring Donald Trump the worst president of his lifetime.

Photos