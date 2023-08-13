Enthusiastic Republicans welcome Congressman Matt Gaetz in The Villages

Congressman Matt Gaetz received an enthusiastic welcome this past week when he was the keynote speaker before The Villages Republican Club at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

Gaetz, who has represented District 1 in the Florida Panhandle since 2017, took on a wide range of issues, including the border and immigration, energy policy and a return to policies to protect and educate children.

Gaetz emphasized the importance of standing up for America First priorities and values in order to renew the spirit of winning here at home and around the world.

Gaetz, who attracted an enormous crowd in 2021 at an appearance with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa, took many questions from the audience.

The Villages Republican Club’s next meeting will be Sept. 14 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The main speaker will be

Michael Sabga. More details at https://www.facebook.com/TheVillagesRepublicanClub.