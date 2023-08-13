N.Y. college coach convicted in video scandal moves to The Villages

A former New York college coach convicted in a video scandal has moved to The Villages.

Richard Gerard Kelly, 53, this past week registered a permanent address at 1311 La Estrellita Way in the Village of Santiago, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An older couple, also named Kelly, have lived in that home since 1999.

Kelly coached the men’s volleyball team at Marist College, a private liberal arts college on the banks of the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

In 2022, he was sentenced to two to six years in state prison after admitting to illegally recording people for his sexual gratification. He later appealed the sentence claiming it was too harsh.

Kelly was first arrested by New York State Police in 2020 on felony charges of second-degree possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and second-degree unlawful surveillance. That investigation was prompted by a cyber tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police said at the time that Kelly was accused of possessing images “consistent with child sexual exploitation” and recording candid images of unsuspecting victims, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. That case led to investigators finding evidence of Kelly filming 10 people in his capacity as a Marist coach, for which he was arrested in 2021. He later pleaded guilty in both cases. At the time, Kelly’s attorney indicated his client had undergone treatment and therapy and was remorseful, according to local press accounts.

