Sunday, August 13, 2023
Water main break at Mulberry Grove prompts precautionary boil order

By David Towns

A water main break at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center has prompted a precautionary boil order.

A 12-inch water main broke on Sunday and was repaired by a crew from Jacobs.

Yellow tape cordoned off an area where the water main break occurred near the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

The recreation center, several nearby businesses and a number of homes have been placed under a precautionary boil order.

The residences impacted by the boil order are located at:

• 8326 – 8572, 8497-8345 SE 167th Forsyth Street 

• 16690-16590, 16565-16685 SE 85th Langham Court

• 8615, 8625, 8635 SE 166th Martin Lane

• 8600-8798, 8697-8637 SE 166th Birchbrook Loop

As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water be used for making ice, according to a notice issued Sunday by the District Office. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to ensure safe drinking water.

More Headlines

We need to tighten up the process at the pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident suggests tightening up the ID checking process at the pools.

Who is Special Prosecutor Robert Hur, Esq.?

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what the special prosecutor assigned to the Biden classified documents case has been doing.

We trusted the real estate agents who sold us our homes

A resident of the embattled La Cresenta Villas contends the worst mistake residents made was trusting their real estates agents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family.

Reply to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor about Trump presidency

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor declaring Donald Trump the worst president of his lifetime.

