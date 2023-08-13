Water main break at Mulberry Grove prompts precautionary boil order

A water main break at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center has prompted a precautionary boil order.

A 12-inch water main broke on Sunday and was repaired by a crew from Jacobs.

The recreation center, several nearby businesses and a number of homes have been placed under a precautionary boil order.

The residences impacted by the boil order are located at:

• 8326 – 8572, 8497-8345 SE 167th Forsyth Street

• 16690-16590, 16565-16685 SE 85th Langham Court

• 8615, 8625, 8635 SE 166th Martin Lane

• 8600-8798, 8697-8637 SE 166th Birchbrook Loop

As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water be used for making ice, according to a notice issued Sunday by the District Office. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to ensure safe drinking water.