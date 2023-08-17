82.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Former Daily Sun executive lands job as golf instructor

By Staff Report
Jim Sprung
James Sprung

A former executive at The Villages Daily Sun has landed a job as a golf instructor.

James Sprung, who served for many years as the general manager and later associate publisher at the Daily Sun, has been named the head coach of the boys golf team at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala.

“We are excited to have Jim Sprung lead our boys golf team. His love for the game of golf and knowledge acquired over 40 years makes him the perfect person to lead our program moving forward. Our boys will be challenged every day, and Jim will mentor our young men in the rules and etiquette of the gentleman’s game,” said Trinity Catholic Athletic Director Mike Young.

Sprung, who spent 21 years at the Daily Sun, is also a former supervisor on the Brownwood Community Development District Board. He is a 22-year resident of Ocala.

“I am excited about the opportunity to share my love of the game while developing young men with high character and a strong desire to play, compete, and cultivate great relationships along the golf journey,” Sprung said.

Trinity Catholic is a college preparatory high school that operates under the auspices of the Diocese of Orlando. Trinity Catholic opened its doors 23 years ago to serve students throughout North Central Florida.

